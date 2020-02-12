SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $16.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 198,445 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,526,000 after purchasing an additional 354,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

