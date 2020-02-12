Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.10

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $0.80. Sunworks shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 2,772,150 shares.

SUNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $4.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunworks by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunworks by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 910,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

