Svb Leerink Weighs in on Xencor Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Xencor in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.24.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $36.96 on Monday. Xencor has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Xencor by 42.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Xencor by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

