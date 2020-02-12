Swiss National Bank Sells 162,528 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162,528 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of United Parcel Service worth $257,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,739,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,681,000 after acquiring an additional 106,126 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after acquiring an additional 214,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,657,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 107,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,210,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,012. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

