Swiss National Bank Sells 35,100 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Intuit worth $230,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,209,000 after purchasing an additional 801,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503,291 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intuit by 421.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,633,000 after buying an additional 333,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Intuit by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 732,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,838,000 after buying an additional 300,700 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after buying an additional 264,527 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.61.

INTU stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.65. 763,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,603. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.81 and a 52 week high of $299.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.