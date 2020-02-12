Swiss National Bank Sells 79,500 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685,638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Boeing worth $549,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $575,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,253,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,240,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,409,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,933,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.84 and a 200-day moving average of $349.12. The company has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

