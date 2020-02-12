T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $86.00 Price Target at HSBC

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) received a $86.00 price objective from equities researchers at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,658. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $68.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,157,368,000 after purchasing an additional 287,303 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,549,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,449,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,669,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

