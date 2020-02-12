T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group has a payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.55.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

