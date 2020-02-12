Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TLND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Talend from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Talend and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Talend currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Get Talend alerts:

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Talend has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,589,184.00. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLND. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.