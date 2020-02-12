Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 74,611 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 39,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN)

Talon International, Inc is a supplier of customer zippers, complete trim solutions and stretch technology products to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, mass merchandisers, brand licensees and retailers. The company operates through following segments: Talon Zipper and Talon Trim.

