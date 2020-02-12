Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TALO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

TALO stock opened at $17.91 on Monday. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $963.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

