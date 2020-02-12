TCF National Bank Cuts Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

TCF National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up 1.3% of TCF National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. 2,683,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,613,397. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

