TCF National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

TCF National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.9% of TCF National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $179,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.59. 3,590,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,138. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $242.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

