TCF National Bank Purchases 3,859 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 6.2% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Paypal by 229.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 104,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,379 shares of company stock worth $9,049,476. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.56. 6,476,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,230,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.19. The company has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day moving average is $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.