TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 141,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,510. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGNA. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

