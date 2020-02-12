Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Torray LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Several analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.95.

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.03. 950,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,932. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -74.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.71. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $112.09.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

