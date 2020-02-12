Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $810,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 101.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 160,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TER opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

