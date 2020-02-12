Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Director Howard Y. Ikeda Sells 4,702 Shares

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $141,012.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at $939,586.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $291.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TBNK. BidaskClub lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

