Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at $16,437,928.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $132.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,357. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

