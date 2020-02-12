Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,365 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Community Bank System worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after purchasing an additional 81,588 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 51.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40,968 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at $1,723,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at about $895,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Community Bank System stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,884. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

