Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 426.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 11.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ASB traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,083. Associated Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,566 shares in the company, valued at $469,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $313,370. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

