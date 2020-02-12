Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Barclays lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DGX traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $111.35. The company had a trading volume of 727,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.74. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.