Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 271.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,971 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $243,601.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,965.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $48,752.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,592 shares of company stock worth $1,377,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 139,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,837. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.62. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

