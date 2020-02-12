Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Eldorado Resorts worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after buying an additional 1,789,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

ERI traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $66.52. 931,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $65.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at $989,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

