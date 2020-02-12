Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 52 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 910.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $76,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAM stock traded up $10.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,842. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $257.70 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67.

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $386.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.06.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total value of $63,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

