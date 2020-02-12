Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 70 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ICU Medical by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ICU Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in ICU Medical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total transaction of $452,957.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 368,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,977,946.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,940 shares of company stock worth $5,846,715. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICUI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,976. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average of $179.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.93. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

