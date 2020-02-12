Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $139.65. 56,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,165. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $104.86 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 94,057 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.96 per share, with a total value of $11,941,476.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 548,234 shares of company stock worth $73,120,570 and have sold 2,827 shares worth $366,598. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.