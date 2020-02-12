The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

The GEO Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. The GEO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 119.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

NYSE GEO opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.