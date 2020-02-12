Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tilray and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.33.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 3.87. Tilray has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a negative net margin of 97.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 411.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $607,218.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,666,740 shares in the company, valued at $76,534,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,875 shares of company stock worth $4,077,219. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 843.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 48,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 8.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.