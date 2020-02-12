Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPHD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,511. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83.

