Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPHD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,511. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit