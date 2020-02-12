Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Titan Medical worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMDI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,676. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. Titan Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.