TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.06

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.06 and last traded at $63.06, with a volume of 85200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.46.
TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.
The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.
In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.
About TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)
The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.
