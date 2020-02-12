TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.06

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.06 and last traded at $63.06, with a volume of 85200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.46.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

