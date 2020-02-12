Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $142.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.39. The firm has a market cap of $200.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52-week low of $116.81 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

