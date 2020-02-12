TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,612,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,467. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.18. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

