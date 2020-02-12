TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,592. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

