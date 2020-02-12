TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $754,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 105,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 367,587 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 399,861 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,401,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,624. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

