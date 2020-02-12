TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VCIT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.88. 1,767,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,827. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

