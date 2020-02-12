Triton Emission Solutions (OTCMKTS:DSOX) Shares Down 40%

Triton Emission Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:DSOX)’s share price dropped 40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

About Triton Emission Solutions (OTCMKTS:DSOX)

Triton Emission Solutions Inc develops and markets emission abatement technologies for the marine industry worldwide. It offers Njord exhaust gas scrubber system that clean the exhaust gases from excess sulfur released from the internal combustion process within ships engine; and bio scrubber technology, a system designed to reduce the maintenance cost and premature failure of gas turbine engines by removing alkali metals.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Triton Emission Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton Emission Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.