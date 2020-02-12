Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $227.00. 2,498,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,084. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.33. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

