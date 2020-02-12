Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,667,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,599,000 after buying an additional 674,176 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,433,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,760,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,010,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,769,000 after buying an additional 116,265 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after buying an additional 37,772 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 709,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,781,000 after buying an additional 81,770 shares during the period.

VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. 557,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,120. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.