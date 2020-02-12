Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.03. 2,597,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,556. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $148.07 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

