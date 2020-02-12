Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.37 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after buying an additional 539,880 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,202,086,000 after purchasing an additional 35,598 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after purchasing an additional 437,189 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,897 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $726,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $12.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,361. The company has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.91. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

