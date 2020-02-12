Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.79. 10,586,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,715,954. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.51.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

