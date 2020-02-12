Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,222 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.04. 556,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.47 and its 200-day moving average is $164.56. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $126.96 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

