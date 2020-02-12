TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.74

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $2.05. TVA Group shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 20,465 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48.

TVA Group Company Profile (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

