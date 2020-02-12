Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.60-5.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.205-1.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.11.

NYSE TYL traded up $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $338.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,918. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $196.88 and a twelve month high of $338.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 103.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.07.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total value of $4,284,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $5,022,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

