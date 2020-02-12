U.S. Silica Holdings Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the mining company on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

U.S. Silica has a dividend payout ratio of -19.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect U.S. Silica to earn ($1.50) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -16.7%.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. 2,272,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley cut their target price on U.S. Silica from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

