UDR (NYSE:UDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UDR (NYSE:UDR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,846. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. UDR has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

