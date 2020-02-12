UDR (NYSE:UDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

UDR (NYSE:UDR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,846. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. UDR has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Read More: What is a support level?

Earnings History for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit