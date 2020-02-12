Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) Stock Price Down 40.7%

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) shares dropped 40.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 168,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 49,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF)

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited, an industrial shipping company, provides marine transportation services in South America, Europe, Central America, North America, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: River Business, Offshore Supply Business, and Ocean Business. The River Business segment owns and operates dry and tanker barges, and push boats in the Hidrovia region of South America.

