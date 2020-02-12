UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have commented on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 18.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 29.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.35. 96,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,429. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $668.35 million, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.64. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.30%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

